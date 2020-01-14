Two experienced top quality players Arsenal should try and sign

Arsenal should do all they can to sign either Thomas Muller or Dries Mertens.

Arsenal has been linked with several players since Mikel Arteta took over as our manager.

At the very least, a huge summer inflow and outflow of players awaits us. I do not know the exact players that Arteta would conclude are what he needs for his new team, but some players can walk into any system and just fit in.

With that being said, I believe that Thomas Muller and Dries Mertens are two forwards that Arsenal should be doing all they can to add to their squad next season.

Muller is coming to the end of his time as a Bayern Munich player likewise Mertens at Napoli.

The latter is already on his final months while the former has a year left after this season and Bayern Munich looks happy to let him leave.

Muller is an accomplished goal scorer, over the years there has been confusion about his role on the field, while I can’t say if he is a centre forward or an attacking midfielder, what I do know is that Muller can score goals and he can score all kinds.

With Muller on our team next season, our reliance on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang would reduce and we can add more goals to our team.

Mertens has scored over 100 goals for Napoli since he joined them in 2014, despite initially joining as a winger.

He remains a good crosser of the ball, but his eye for goals also makes him a good acquisition for us. The Belgian could become the best free signing we ever made.

Both of these players would be perfect for Arsenal and I truly hope that if we sign at least one of them.