Two German clubs join Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid youngster

Arsenal are reportedly interested in securing the signature of Víctor Valdepeñas, who could depart Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The midfielder has been afforded limited opportunities with the Whites this season, yet regular appearances have remained elusive when senior players ahead of him in the pecking order are available.

Real Madrid may be open to sanctioning his departure once the campaign concludes, a development that would represent encouraging news for Arsenal. The Gunners have continued to monitor his progress closely, although they are not alone in their admiration. Any attempt to secure his services is expected to involve significant competition.

German Clubs Enter the Frame

According to AS, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have now registered their interest in signing him, with both German clubs prepared to push for his signature. Their involvement could complicate matters for Arsenal, particularly given the question of immediate playing time.

Arsenal cannot necessarily guarantee him regular minutes in a squad filled with established international talent. He would be required to compete with some of the world’s leading players to secure a consistent role in the starting lineup. By contrast, a move to Leverkusen or Dortmund may present a clearer pathway to sustained first-team football, a factor that could prove influential in his decision-making process.

Arsenal’s Potential Advantage

Despite the competition, Arsenal may still hold persuasive advantages. The presence of a Spanish manager and several players with experience in La Liga could ease any potential transition from Madrid to north London. That familiarity with Spanish football culture may help the club present a compelling sporting project.

Ultimately, Valdepeñas faces an important choice regarding his future. With interest from Germany and England intensifying, the coming months are likely to determine whether he remains at Real Madrid or embarks upon a new challenge elsewhere in Europe.

