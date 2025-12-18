Two German clubs will challenge Arsenal for Real Madrid youngster

Arsenal have been monitoring Victor Valdepenas from the Real Madrid youth system for some time, prior to his senior debut for the club last weekend. The defender has been widely regarded as one of Spain’s most promising young talents and has received significant praise for his recent performances. His debut at senior level has only reinforced the perception of his potential, confirming him as a player capable of developing into a top-class performer.

Rising Interest from Across Europe

Valdepenas’s emergence has not gone unnoticed, and he is now attracting attention from multiple clubs across Europe. Arsenal face increasing competition in their pursuit of his signature, as more teams are expected to join the race. According to the Metro, two Bundesliga sides in particular, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, are keen to prevent the defender from moving to north London. Both clubs are reportedly interested in adding him to their squads, offering the prospect of regular game time as a key incentive.

Game Time Considerations

At Arsenal, competition for places is intense, and Valdepenas would need to gain further experience before establishing himself at the Emirates. The possibility of more immediate playing opportunities in Germany could make a move to Leverkusen or Dortmund more appealing, potentially shifting the advantage away from Arsenal. Regular minutes in a competitive league would allow him to develop at a faster rate, which may influence his decision when considering his next career step.

The situation highlights the challenges Arsenal face in securing young, highly rated talent amid interest from multiple clubs. While the Gunners remain committed to tracking Valdepenas, the competition for his signature is increasing, and the outcome of his future move will depend on a combination of development opportunities, game time prospects, and the club’s ability to convince him that London is the ideal place to continue his career.

There is also Real Madrid to consider, which is unlikely to be keen on losing such a talented youngster.