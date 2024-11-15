Two good reasons why Arsenal do not need a like-for-like backup for Martin Odegaard

A similar profile to Ødegaard is not what we need for depth.

As we all know, Martin Ødegaard has just made a return to the starting lineup recently after over two months of being out of action due to an ankle injury suffered while representing Norway.

His absence really did our heads in, it sparked countless articles concerning everything happening to him at that time and how it affected us on the pitch, which is why we will be very happy to have him back at the moment.

That happiness will also come with a stark realization of what our attack will be like if he gets injured again. The club was and still is being criticized for not signing a similar profile to cover for his absence, which is why a lot of calls have been made for Arsenal to sign such a player in the coming transfer windows. However that shouldn’t be the case whatsoever, because of these two reasons particularly.

Firstly, we already have a similar profile within the walls of the club and that is none other than Ethan Nwaneri. The Hale Ender has shown glimpses this season of what he can do. He has been a livewire anytime he gets the chance to play in the League, using his raw talent and fearlessness to drop impressive cameos in those appearances off the bench while also doing the same and more in the starts he’s had in the EFL cup this season. This makes him a perfect understudy to our skipper for the medium to long term which is why signing a similar profile will be a waste of money.

Secondly if we’re to sign a back up for Ødegaard, it should be a slightly different profile in my opinion. We should be signing a right footed number 10 instead of a left footer because it will give us one thing, Options!

This was a reason why many gooners would have been sad to see the club sell Smith-Rowe in the summer, he would’ve been a very good option for us to call upon during Ødegaard’s spell on the sidelines. Just imagine him in the right half space connecting with Saka and White. It’s not only Smith-Rowe too, any proper right footed number 10 will also bring a bit of unpredictability to our attack.

Any style when constantly utilized without variation will get found out in the Premier League so why shouldn’t we experiment? A right footed 10 with the power to free roam behind a proper number 9 won’t be a bad way of adding variation to our attack when Ødegaard is absent!

A proper right footed number 10 who’s available will be hard to find in the market currently, but that exact profile should be our top priority when looking for a back up to cover for Martin Ødegaard.

What are your opinions on this goonners?!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

