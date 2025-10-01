Two Gunners Earn Team of the Week Honours After Standout Displays

Two Arsenal players have made the Premier League Team of the Week following the club’s brilliant turnaround at St James’ Park.

Newcastle away has long been a tricky fixture; Arsenal had lost on their last two league visits there.

By the 83rd minute on Sunday, they looked set for another defeat. But then Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhães stepped up.

The duo struck with brilliant headers to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win.

Arsenal left Tyneside with a vital three points.

While almost every Gunner delivered a worthy performance, two truly stood out: Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães.

Eze Shines in No.10 Role

Eze was a constant nuisance to Newcastle’s defence. Operating as a No.10, he forced Nick Pope into a couple of brilliant saves.

Troy Deeney, who named him in his BBC Team of the Week, said:

“If it wasn’t for Nick Pope, he would have had a hat-trick on the day. He opens up so much for Viktor Gyökeres, for Bukayo Saka, for Leandro Trossard.

“You’ve got so much to worry about because he just blends into these wonderful positions. He can shoot from the edge of the box, which now nobody is really doing.

“Once he starts shooting, it forces the defending team to step out and close him down, which opens up space for others. He was great.”

Gabriel’s Redemption and Recognition

Gabriel did not make the BBC Team of the Week, but earned his spot in WhoScored’s XI.

He was partly at fault for Nick Woltemade’s goal but redeemed himself emphatically. With 11 clearances, two blocked shots, three interceptions, two tackles without being dribbled past, and 12 wins from 15 individual duels, he was immense.

His performance was capped with a last-minute winner.

Seeing Gunners honoured like this speaks volumes about the quality running through this Arsenal side, especially after the brilliant summer they had.

Your thoughts?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…