Two hat-tricks makes Jill Roord the WSL Player of the Month

Another achievement for one of our key women!

After a rollercoaster few weeks for our women, where results have been a bit inconsistent, there is a bit of positive news for one of our ladies.

Our very own Jill Roord has been voted Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month for September and after back to back hat-tricks against Reading and West Ham in our first few games of the new Women’s Super League season, really she was the only front runner, kicking off the new season on a different level of form to other players around her.

Jill managed to just about pip Arsenal and Netherlands team-mate Vivienne Miedema, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Megan Walsh, Manchester United’s Kirsty Hanson and Everton’s Izzy Christensen to the number one spot after an impressive run over two games.

Although she has been out injured for a few games, she has been making good progress and will look to return after the next round of internationals at the beginning of November.

The news is a timely boost for our women as they are going into their next Women’s Super League game at the weekend against North London rivals Tottenham, although Jill will be absent for the game, any positive news on or off the pitch surely helps to boost morale.

Big Congratulations to Jill, but who knows if she was fit and playing, she may have been in the running to win a consecutive player of the month trophy for October.

Hopefully when she returns, this will be the first trophy of many, and if she comes back fitter and better than ever and if she helps us to win games and get the three points to maintain our place at top spot in the table then I for sure won’t be complaining. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman