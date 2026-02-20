Two injured Arsenal stars could be fit to face Tottenham

Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard could both feature in Arsenal’s match against Tottenham this weekend, although Mikel Arteta has remained cautious regarding their involvement. The Gunners have been in strong form this term, but a setback in their most recent fixture has increased the significance of the upcoming encounter. As a result, the clash with Spurs has taken on added importance in the context of the title race.

While few expect Manchester City to win all their remaining matches, they could soon gain an advantage in the race for the Premier League crown, which would represent a concern for Arsenal. Maintaining momentum during the closing stages of the campaign is therefore essential.

Fitness Concerns Before Tottenham Clash

Tottenham are set to have a new manager in the dugout, which could make the contest even more challenging for Arsenal. In such circumstances, having key players available could prove decisive. Arsenal will continue to manage their squad carefully to keep their most influential figures fit during these crucial weeks.

Havertz and Odegaard have been central to Arteta’s plans this season. Both players have contributed significantly to the team’s performances, and their availability could provide a substantial boost ahead of a fixture that may shape the direction of the campaign.

Arteta Offers Update

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta addressed the fitness of both players. As quoted by Standard Sports, he said, “We have to wait until tomorrow.

“There is a big possibility that they are available.”

Arteta’s measured response reflects the delicate balance between optimism and caution at this stage of the season. Arsenal will be eager to have both players ready, particularly given the magnitude of the occasion. A positive fitness update would strengthen their prospects against Tottenham and help sustain their pursuit of major honours as the campaign approaches its decisive phase.

