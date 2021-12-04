Two Italian clubs battling to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga star

Juventus and Roma are serious about their interest in Arsenal’s transfer target, Denis Zakaria.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder would be a free agent in the summer and has attracted the attention of top clubs.

He has told Gladbach he would not renew his contract with them and wants to leave as a free agent.

Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed in October that Arsenal has an interest in the Swiss midfielder.

The Gunners will look to persuade him to join them as a free agent, but Todofichajes says Roma and Juve are going head-to-head to sign him as well.

The report says Juve has already contacted his agents to inform them of their interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zakaria would be a major improvement on Arsenal’s midfield, and he is the ideal replacement for Mohamed Elneny, who is likely to leave the Emirates next summer.

Being a free agent makes it easy for the 25-year-old to choose his next club, and his choice could be down to who offers him the most money.

But if he prefers to move to the Premier League instead of Serie A, that would hand Arsenal a major advantage in the race.

We probably would have to spend a lot of money to replace Elneny so getting Zakaria on a free would be a major coup.