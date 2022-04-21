Two Italian clubs want to deny Arsenal Bundesliga talent

Christopher Nkunku is arguably one of the most prolific attacking midfielders in Europe in this campaign.

The RB Leipzig man has scored more goals than several accomplished strikers on the continent, and he has been a delight to watch.

With 30 goals and 19 assists from 45 competitive games this season, unless you are living under a rock, you must have heard about the France international.

While he scores consistently, Arsenal is struggling to get enough goals to help them achieve their objectives. That makes it completely understandable why they are looking to add him to their squad.

Fichajes.net names Mikel Arteta’s side as one of his main suitors, with the report claiming they are facing competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Both Milan clubs are doing well in their league, and they will play in the Champions League next season, which gives them an advantage.

However, Arsenal plays in the Premier League, which is the most attractive in the world, and that could help them land him.

If we finish this season inside the top four, that will be an added advantage, and it will make it easier for us to convince him to move to the Emirates.

