Two Italian giants join the race to sign Arsenal target this summer

Both Juventus and AC Milan are now expected to try their hand at trying to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, someone who is also believed to be of interest to Arsenal.

His current club are believed to be open to cashing in on the midfielder, who has just under 18 months remaining on his current contract, but if reports in Football.Italia are true that they are in want of €50-60 Million euros for his signature prove true, they may have less takers than they might like.

Arsenal are expected to splash out to improve the squad once again this summer, but the bulk of their funds will surely be focused on adding a striker, with a central midfielder also high on their wishlist. While they may well be looking to add to their attacking roles also, that could well depend on what happens with our current options for the role, as well as how much is left of the budget after adding a striker.

I struggle to imagine that either of Milan or Juve would be willing to pay such an asking price either, despite Asensio representing immense experience for a 26 year-old, which may for Real to reassess their asking price, or possibly change their stance and offer him a new deal instead.

Do you think Asensio is worth the €50Million+ fee in the current world climate? Would Asensio be a big improvement on our current options?

Patrick

