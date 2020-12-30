Two Italian sides battling it out for Arsenal outcast

Lucas Torreira was struggling to play for Arsenal before he left them in the summer.

He moved to Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, but things haven’t improved for him on the playing front.

The Spaniards haven’t been impressed enough to play him regularly even though they sold Thomas Partey in the same transfer window.

Todofichajes is now claiming that Atletico are prepared to allow him to leave the club next month.

This decision has seen teams become interested in signing him, and it claims that Torino has returned to sign him.

The Italians were keen to sign him in the last transfer window, but when Atletico came into the picture, the Uruguayan decided to move to Spain instead.

Torino has now reignited their interest in the 24-year-old, but they are not the only Italian side interested in him.

It says that Fiorentina is now looking to land him and the Viola will compete with Torino for his signature.

Arsenal is open to selling the midfielder also, and it says that the Gunners will allow him to leave them for 15m euros.

If Arsenal can sell him permanently, it will help them raise the funds that they need to add more players to their squad.