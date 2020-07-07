Two key Leicester City players might miss Arsenal’s game in a boost to the Gunners

Arsenal next big test would come in the form of Leicester City, whom they face at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta will take his boys into the game on a run of four straight wins in all competitions and three straight league wins.

The Gunners’ season is shaping up to end in a European place as they wanted all season, and there is confidence among the players now that they can beat anyone.

Leicester City is also looking to end this season in a Champions League place, but their season has recently been unravelling before their eyes with their poor form after the restart threatening to drag them out of the top four.

Ahead of the game Brendan Rodgers has revealed that two key players of his team remain doubts.

In what might be a boost to Arsenal’s chances of winning the game, the former Liverpool boss confirmed that both James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for the game.

‘We’ve got doubts over James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. They could be the two who could struggle,’ Rodgers told reporters in a virtual news conference as quoted by Mail Sports.

‘We just have to wait and see. Ben’s (injury) is at the bottom of his foot, it’s giving him pain. We’ll see what the specialist says, sometimes you can play through it.’