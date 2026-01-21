Two key players are doubts for Man Utd’s clash against Arsenal

Arsenal face Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture, a contest that promises to be a demanding test for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to ensure they finish the season strongly, particularly after their victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, which further underlined their credentials at the highest level.

There is a growing belief that this could be the campaign in which Arsenal finally lift the Champions League trophy. Arteta is fully aware, however, that European success must be matched by consistency at home. Maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League table remains a priority, and that requires delivering results in high-pressure domestic fixtures such as this one.

Importance of Maintaining Momentum

In recent league matches, Arsenal have dropped points, but those setbacks have not yet proved too damaging. Rivals below them have also failed to capitalise, allowing the Gunners to retain their advantage. Nevertheless, Arteta will know that such margins cannot be relied upon indefinitely. If Arsenal are to secure their objectives, they must begin turning strong performances into decisive league victories on a regular basis.

Beating Manchester United would send a clear message of intent and help Arsenal regain momentum in the title race. The North London side understands that matches against direct rivals often define a season, and this fixture offers an opportunity to reinforce their status as genuine contenders.

Injury Boost Ahead of United Clash

Arsenal have been handed a potential boost ahead of the match, with concerns emerging over Manchester United’s squad availability. According to Stretty News, Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt both missed the latest United training session. Their absence could indicate that neither player will be involved in the match, which would represent a significant advantage for the Gunners.

Despite this, Arsenal will remain cautious. Michael Carrick has made an impressive start to his tenure as United manager and will be eager to secure a statement victory to continue that positive momentum. His side will be motivated to test Arsenal and disrupt their title charge.

For Arteta and his players, focus and discipline will be essential. With momentum, confidence and potentially favourable circumstances on their side, Arsenal will aim to take another vital step towards achieving their ambitions this season.