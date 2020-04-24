Mikel Arteta is planning for a busy summer with Arsenal as the Gunners set to undergo some form of overhaul.

The Spaniard took over during one of the worst periods at the club, yet he has got some good performances from his players.

He, however, knows that this bubble won’t last if he doesn’t strengthen his team, and he looks set to do just that, but any big signings will come at a cost.

With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette uncertain, Bleacher Report claims that Arsenal is prepared to sell both players and raise funds to bring in fresh faces.

The Gunners are struggling to tie Aubameyang to a new deal and would prefer for him to stay. However, if they can’t agree on a new deal, they will cash in on the former Borussia Dortmund man and his striker partner.

The same report is further claiming that Arsenal’s limited funds will see Arteta make bargain signings his priority in the summer. Apparently, the Spaniard is looking to conclude deals for Ryan Fraser and Luka Jovic.

Fraser has been a long term Arsenal target while Jovic is seen as the proper replacement for Aubameyang, even though he has struggled since he joined Real Madrid.