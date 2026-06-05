Two La Liga clubs fighting for Arsenal’s backup star

Kepa Arrizabalaga is attracting interest from both Sevilla and Villarreal during the summer transfer window as uncertainty surrounds his future at Arsenal.

The goalkeeper remains the second-choice option at the Emirates Stadium and has found opportunities limited since joining the club. Despite his experience and proven quality, regular first team football has been difficult to secure, leading to speculation that he could seek a move away in search of a more prominent role.

Sevilla and Villarreal are both looking to strengthen their goalkeeping departments and have identified Kepa as a potential solution. His experience at the highest level of the game makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking a dependable presence between the posts.

La Liga Clubs Eye Experienced Goalkeeper

Kepa is regarded as one of the most experienced goalkeepers currently available on the market, having represented leading clubs in both Spain and England, including Chelsea and Real Madrid. His extensive experience in domestic and European competitions has ensured that he remains a highly respected figure despite not being a regular starter at Arsenal.

During his time at the Emirates, the Spaniard has primarily featured in domestic cup competitions. He also appeared in Arsenal’s final league match of the season after the club had already been confirmed as champions of England. While his contributions have been valuable, opportunities have remained limited throughout the campaign.

Arsenal Open to Summer Exit

A move back to Spain could provide Kepa with the regular playing time he may be seeking at this stage of his career. Both Sevilla and Villarreal are reportedly prepared to offer him a starting role, an opportunity that could prove difficult to ignore given his current position within Arsenal’s squad.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal would be willing to sanction the goalkeeper’s departure and could seek a fee of around €5 million. The report suggests Kepa now faces an important decision regarding his future.

Should he remain at Arsenal, significant increases in playing time appear unlikely. However, staying in North London could improve his chances of collecting further silverware, with the Gunners well placed to challenge for additional league titles and major honours in the seasons ahead. His decision is therefore likely to balance the desire for regular football against the opportunity to compete for trophies at the highest level.

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