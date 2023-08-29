Two League one clubs chasing Arsenal youngster

Arsenal’s young talent, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, is poised to embark on another loan spell for the upcoming season, following a stint at Accrington Stanley during the previous campaign.

The 20-year-old striker holds a strong reputation within the Emirates ranks and has even been included in Arsenal’s matchday squad on at least one occasion.

However, given the limited opportunities for regular playing time within the club, it has become clear that a loan move is essential for his development.

Recognising this need, Arsenal is actively seeking the right destination for him, where he can gain consistent experience on the field.

According to a report from Football Insider, both Portsmouth and Cambridge have expressed interest in securing the youngster for the season ahead. They have confidence in his ability to contribute significantly to their respective teams and are competing to secure his signature.

In this scenario, Arsenal’s main focus is on ensuring Butler-Oyedeji’s progress by facilitating his regular playing time. They will carefully consider both clubs’ interest and make a decision that aligns with the young player’s best interests.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Butler-Oyedeji will have seen how a loan move changed the career of Folarin Balogun and know that could also be his story.

The youngster is one of many youth team prospects we expect to do well at the club in the future and it would be great if he has a good loan spell this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…