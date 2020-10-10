Two London clubs keen on taking Saliba on loan

It is a fact that St. Etienne were keen on taking William Saliba back to France for another year on loan, but many Arsenal fans on here thought it would make much more sense for him to stay in England and learn about English football at a lower League club.

Maybe Arteta and Edu agreed, as the papers for Saliba to return to Ligue One were not completed in time, meaning that the youngster can only be loaned now to a domestic team.

So where should he go? Well according to TalkSport’s Alex Crook, he could be staying very close to North London. He said: “Mikel Arteta clearly feels he isn’t ready for the Premier League. I know Brentford are definitely interested and that might be a move that suits him in terms of style of play.

“Watford as well are monitoring this one so I think he might go out on loan and it could be a good move for one of those two clubs.”

I certainly agree that it would be a lot easier for Arteta to follow his progress at a club in London, and he can meet up with our £27million signing from time to time to see if he is settling into the life in London and English football.

Which club do you think would be better for Saliba?