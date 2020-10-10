Two London clubs keen on taking Saliba on loan

It is a fact that St. Etienne were keen on taking William Saliba back to France for another year on loan, but many Arsenal fans on here thought it would make much more sense for him to stay in England and learn about English football at a lower League club.
Maybe Arteta and Edu agreed, as the papers for Saliba to return to Ligue One were not completed in time, meaning that the youngster can only be loaned now to a domestic team.
So where should he go? Well according to TalkSport’s Alex Crook, he could be staying very close to North London. He said: “Mikel Arteta clearly feels he isn’t ready for the Premier League. I know Brentford are definitely interested and that might be a move that suits him in terms of style of play.
“Watford as well are monitoring this one so I think he might go out on loan and it could be a good move for one of those two clubs.”
I certainly agree that it would be a lot easier for Arteta to follow his progress at a club in London, and he can meet up with our £27million signing from time to time to see if he is settling into the life in London and English football.
Which club do you think would be better for Saliba?
I don’t understand arsenal. Decision about this guy… Loaning a 25m buy for two years.. With the few clips I have seen, this guy is better than 70% of our present central defenders
I think arteta seeing him in every training session is a far better judgement than your few clips.
If Arteta does not rate him as highly as Gabriel, Luiz, Holding, Chambers, Mari or Mustafi then no shame in that and surely best for the fella to go on loan was he would be 7th choice at best and we all know that Arteta likes Tierney in a back 3.
If he goes to Watford he will be training right next door to London Colney. Brentford would be a better move in terms of the way they play. Bournemouth would also be a good option.
Shame we couldn’t have done a deal as p/ex for Upamecano.
Big thing now is to get Ozil and Sokratis off the books, if not keep them away from the first team, it will not be good for moral.
Saliba was emery’s player. Mikel dont rate him well. Well i gues 25m gone to drain like chambers 20m
Play him half at a time,until he is match fit,then sink or swim,or sell on.
Mavrapanos is playing in Germany getting rave reviews every week. Why not bring him back and lose Holding who has not been the same since his knee injury