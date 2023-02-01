Two Man United legends concede title to Arsenal after brilliant transfer window…

We’re going to win the League! by Daniel O

When Arsenal found themselves at the top of the Premier League standings, many believed they would not be there for long. To their surprise, Arsenal has made the top of the table their home and is on track to become champions.

The talk leading up to the recently closed winter transfer window was that Arsenal needed to make one or two quality additions to stay in the race for the Premier League title. I’m not sure what Arteta’s January signings are if they cannot be described as quality.

Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho are three players who, if given a chance, can fill a void in Arsenal’s first team in the event of a major injury. If there were any doubts about Arsenal’s squad being strong enough to challenge for the title, those have been dispelled. Even Manchester United legends believe Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions by the end of May.

“I think it’s a wrap,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel. “I’ve got to be honest, I do.

“No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality, and calmness to take the title.”

Patrice Evra, Ferdinand’s former Manchester United teammate, also believes Arsenal will win the Premier League. “Even if Man City beat Arsenal in both matches in the Premier League, they still have a chance of winning the title if they are strong mentally,” said Evra on Betfair, as per Football 365.

“I don’t agree with Roy Keane and Gary Neville; I don’t think City will win the league; I think Arsenal will win. The way they are playing consistently, I don’t see that with City.”

Well, if two Man United legends have conceded the title to Arsenal (forget the contrary Roy Keane), I think Arsenal fans should also be confident (just a little!), don’t you?

