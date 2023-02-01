Two Man United legends concede title to Arsenal after brilliant transfer window…

We’re going to win the League! by Daniel O
When Arsenal found themselves at the top of the Premier League standings, many believed they would not be there for long. To their surprise, Arsenal has made the top of the table their home and is on track to become champions.
The talk leading up to the recently closed winter transfer window was that Arsenal needed to make one or two quality additions to stay in the race for the Premier League title. I’m not sure what Arteta’s January signings are if they cannot be described as quality.
Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho are three players who, if given a chance, can fill a void in Arsenal’s first team in the event of a major injury. If there were any doubts about Arsenal’s squad being strong enough to challenge for the title, those have been dispelled. Even Manchester United legends believe Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions by the end of May.
“I think it’s a wrap,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel. “I’ve got to be honest, I do.
“No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality, and calmness to take the title.”
Patrice Evra, Ferdinand’s former Manchester United teammate, also believes Arsenal will win the Premier League. “Even if Man City beat Arsenal in both matches in the Premier League, they still have a chance of winning the title if they are strong mentally,” said Evra on Betfair, as per Football 365.
“I don’t agree with Roy Keane and Gary Neville; I don’t think City will win the league; I think Arsenal will win. The way they are playing consistently, I don’t see that with City.”
Well, if two Man United legends have conceded the title to Arsenal (forget the contrary Roy Keane), I think Arsenal fans should also be confident (just a little!), don’t you?
OT… Balogun hat trick tonight!
He’s thr top scorer in Ligue 1 at the moment!
As poor as Ligue 1 is, it’s amazing to think he’s out-scoring the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi. AND in a much weaker team. Wow!
I really hope he gets a chance at Arsenal.
Yes that certainly puts his achievements into context.
If we can keep the first team fit and the unity as a club we have very high chances to win the league. Also I think with the avg age of our squad we can not only win the title but few more in coming years if we can keep them at club together. Plus our loan players are doing wonders as well so in summer they will be an additional boost for next season as well.
Daniel is giving us the view of two ex United players and than asking us WHY we could possibly disagree with their view. That is a silly thing to say!
Our own private views are surely not based upon what Ferdinand or Evra believe, but instead, on what we alone believe our team can achieve.
Some of us will predict we win the title, others will predict City. But only a dullwitted fan or total fool will make up their own mind, based upon what two ex UNITED PLAYERS APPARENTLY THINK
So why does Daniel ,if he has a given any thought to the matter , expect we Gooners to agree, simply because those two ex United players think so.
Other ex- United players will think differently, eg Neville and Keane, for just two, so Daniels question makes no sense !
I only use logical thinking in writing this post. The ability to THINK before writing, is IMO precious and of vital import.
Baiogun having a great goals scoring feast season campaign currently at his loan Lgue 1 club side Reim.s Is incredible for him and Reims. Let’s hope he’ll keep up his incredible goals scoring feast for Reims going up to season’s end. To hit in 20 goals+ all season for Reims. Which will make him get a metroric rise in market value sales for Arsenal. Should they preferred to sell him to reinvest than to keep him next season to fight for his place become the no 1 striker in the team..