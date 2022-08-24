Two more Arsenal starlets sent to Championship on loan

As we get closer to the end of the transfer window, there are more loan deals being confirmed for our most promising academy products to Championship teams so they can get experience of playing regular football in one of the most competitive Leagues in the world.

The latest two to be confirmed are Brook Norton-Cuffy and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand.

Norton-Cuffy is only 18 years-old, but had a successful season on loan at League One Lincoln City in the last campaign, has now been rewarded with moving up a League with Rotherham United.

He recently signed a new contract with us and the Arsenal coaches have high hopes that our young right back will continue his impressive progress in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand is a year-old at 19, but has already been included in some of Arteta’s matchday squads last season, and is now looking forward to an exciting season with Hull City and he may end up playing against Salah a couple of times this season.

They could both end up facing another very promising Arsenal starlet in Charlie Patino who has already played 3 games with Blackpool, but only made it to half-time in his latest appearance after picking up an ankle injury. It was feared he was going to miss a chunk of the season, but the Seasiders coach Michael Appleton was more positive this week. He told the Metro: “There’s slightly better news on Charlie than I first feared if I’m being honest, but it’s still going to be potentially four weeks,’ Appleton said. ‘Depending on how he recovers and how it settles down in the next few days, it might be a few days earlier and it might be three or three-and-a-half weeks.”

There is no better place for our youngsters to gain experience than the Championship, with lots of tough games in front of big crowds. Let’s hope they are all successful and can come back and fight for a place in Arteta’s first team squad next season…

