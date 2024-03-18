Two more Premier League clubs challenging Arsenal for Bundesliga star

Donyell Malen has been linked with a return to Arsenal in the summer after his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutchman was a youth team player at the Emirates before moving to PSV, where he made a name for himself and then transitioned to Dortmund.

He remains a key player for the German club, but they might be willing to cash in on him at the end of the term.

The attacker has been open about wanting to play in the Premier League, which bodes well for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners are not the only side who could sign him. A report in the Daily Mail details that Liverpool and Manchester United have also joined the race for his signature.

Both sides have been following him and have been impressed with his play, so they could also attempt to secure him for their squads.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Malen has done admirably well at Dortmund this season, having already scored 11 goals in 23 league games.

The attacker could be a fine backup to our current options and challenge them for a starting spot if he moves to the club.

However, other wingers on the continent could do a good job for us as well, and we need to be sure he is the best we can get.