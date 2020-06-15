Two new positive cases emerge from the Premier League’s latest round of coronavirus testing

Ahead of the restart of the Premier League season, the latest round of coronavirus testing has returned two new positive tests, reports the Express.

This round of testing saw 1200 players and staff of the 20 different teams tested and the previous rounds had seen 14 players and staff test positive.

The latest positive results sees one Norwich City player among the two and the affected individuals will now self-isolate for the next seven days.

If the players continue to test positive, they will not be allowed to play and they would have to keep self-isolating until they test negative.

The Gunners will go ahead with their match on the 17th of June against Manchester City and if none of the players from the two teams tests positive, they will be involved in future games if selected.

Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus earlier in the year and his diagnosis was the reason why the Premier League was suspended initially.

The Spaniard has made a full recovery now and he will look to take charge of the Gunners for their remaining games of the season.

Arsenal’s game against Manchester City will be a tough test of how prepared they are to end this season in a European place and if they get a good result in that game it could boost their confidence ahead of their remaining games of the season.