Two obstacles stopping Arsenal from signing Serie A midfielder

Arsenal wants to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad in this transfer window.
The Gunners have been doing well in the transfer market and they will be keen to ensure they add as many players as they can.
They have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Fabio Silva and have also been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans.
However, it seems they value a move for Milinkovic-Savic over a transfer for Tielemans.
The Serbian midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in Europe and Arsenal will benefit from having him in their squad.
However, Calciomercato says their bid to sign him has encountered two issues.
Firstly, the midfielder is reluctant to change clubs, and he isn’t excited about moving to Arsenal.
Secondly, Lazio wants at least 70m euros before they release him and that is too much for Arsenal to pay.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Milinkovic-Savic will be an amazing player to add to our squad and the midfielder has proven that in the last few campaigns.
However, if he would cost too much, there is a good chance that an alternative will cost less.
Tielemans could even become the better signing because the Belgian midfielder has Premier League experience.
Well then, it seems like it’s already been explained to us:
1. The player doesn’t fancy The Arsenal.
2. He costs too much.
Next rumour / article / official statement please 😔😔😔
@ken1945
🎯
Perhaps better to go for Paquet or Tielmans at half the price or a true CDM for half the price, and the other half for a winger or plan B striker.
However, it’s Arteta’s team and he should go for players that he think gets us into the top 4. No more excuses now, after 2 1/2 years and 350 million spent and still going.
Fabio silva?
Plz let arsenal buy or exchange Nicholas pepe for Wilfred zaha and forget about Sergei that’s my take