Two other clubs join Arsenal in the race for Serie A star

The race for Ismael Bennacer is heating up as Arsenal attempts to bring him back to the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Algerian played for them until 2017, when he left in search of first-team football, and Mikel Arteta’s men are now interested in a move for him.

His contract at AC Milan is up at the end of next season, and the Italians have been working hard to get him on a new deal, but they haven’t made much progress so far.

Arsenal is hopeful they can sign him cheaply at the end of this term if he does not extend his contract, but they are not the only club interested in a move for him.

A report on Milan News reveals he also has serious interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, with both Premier League clubs keen to bolster their midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer has been terrific for Milan, which is why many clubs want to add him to their group, but we probably have a better chance.

We sit atop the Premier League table, and he has worked with us before now. Those factors should make it easier for him to pick us if he is leaving his present employers.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids