Two other clubs linked to Arsenal target but the Gunners remain favourites

Juventus is desperate to offload Arthur Melo amidst interest from Arsenal, and they are more than happy to listen to any suitor that comes forward to sign him.

The midfielder has not been suited to their style of play since he joined the club in 2020, and they just want him to leave.

Mikel Arteta sees him as a creative player that can be revived playing at the Emirates, and Arsenal wanted to add him to their squad in January.

The move broke down, and they have maintained their interest in this transfer window.

The midfielder also wants to leave the Allianz Stadium. Calciomercato says he wants to return to Barcelona, and AS Monaco also wants to sign him.

However, a move to the Emirates looks likelier, and Arsenal could strike an agreement to add him to their squad on loan with an obligation to buy before this window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is technically blessed, and he will bring pure talent and quality to our squad.

However, the Brazilian rarely stays fit, which means he might be on our books and not play enough to get momentum.

We have a midfield that is packed with quality now, and it makes little sense to sign a player that will hardly be fit enough to compete for a place in it.

