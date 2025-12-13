Two own goals save Arsenal’s blushes against rock-bottom Wolves

Arsenal secured a 2–1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League this evening, with both goals coming from unfortunate own goals by Sam Johnstone and Yerson Mosquera. When the league leaders host the team at the bottom of the table, expectations are naturally high, and many anticipated an early breakthrough from the home side. Arsenal have been among the strongest teams in world football in recent months and began the match on the front foot.

Strong Resistance from Wolves

Despite Arsenal’s dominance, Wolves delivered a disciplined and resilient defensive performance. Fully aware of the challenge they faced, they defended with intensity and organisation, frustrating the Gunners for much of the contest. Rob Edwards would take pride in how his side pressed Arsenal and limited clear chances, even allowing corners without panic and defending them with confidence.

When Arsenal did manage to test the goalkeeper, Johnstone was in outstanding form, producing a series of impressive saves that kept Wolves level. The Gunners pushed hard throughout the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough, raising the possibility of an unlikely result. Wolves’ commitment and preparation suggested they had studied Arsenal’s attacking patterns in detail.

Late Drama at the Emirates

After the interval, Wolves continued their brave defensive display, forcing Arsenal to remain patient. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 70th minute when pressure resulted in an own goal from Johnstone. Arsenal looked to extend their lead and protect their advantage, but Wolves struck back late through substitute Tolu Arokodare, who found the equaliser and stunned the home crowd.

However, Arsenal refused to settle for a draw. In the fourth minute of added time, another moment of misfortune for Wolves saw Mosquera turn the ball into his own net, restoring Arsenal’s lead. The goal sealed a dramatic win and ensured the Gunners collected all three points.

While Arsenal survived a significant scare, the performance may encourage opponents to believe that courage and organisation can disrupt them. Nonetheless, the victory keeps Arsenal moving forward and underlines their ability to find a way to win, even when faced with stubborn resistance.