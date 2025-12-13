Two own goals save Arsenal’s blushes against rock-bottom Wolves

Arsenal secured a 2–1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League this evening, with both goals coming from unfortunate own goals by Sam Johnstone and Yerson Mosquera. When the league leaders host the team at the bottom of the table, expectations are naturally high, and many anticipated an early breakthrough from the home side. Arsenal have been among the strongest teams in world football in recent months and began the match on the front foot.
Strong Resistance from Wolves
Despite Arsenal’s dominance, Wolves delivered a disciplined and resilient defensive performance. Fully aware of the challenge they faced, they defended with intensity and organisation, frustrating the Gunners for much of the contest. Rob Edwards would take pride in how his side pressed Arsenal and limited clear chances, even allowing corners without panic and defending them with confidence.
When Arsenal did manage to test the goalkeeper, Johnstone was in outstanding form, producing a series of impressive saves that kept Wolves level. The Gunners pushed hard throughout the first half but were unable to find a breakthrough, raising the possibility of an unlikely result. Wolves’ commitment and preparation suggested they had studied Arsenal’s attacking patterns in detail.
Late Drama at the Emirates
After the interval, Wolves continued their brave defensive display, forcing Arsenal to remain patient. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 70th minute when pressure resulted in an own goal from Johnstone. Arsenal looked to extend their lead and protect their advantage, but Wolves struck back late through substitute Tolu Arokodare, who found the equaliser and stunned the home crowd.
However, Arsenal refused to settle for a draw. In the fourth minute of added time, another moment of misfortune for Wolves saw Mosquera turn the ball into his own net, restoring Arsenal’s lead. The goal sealed a dramatic win and ensured the Gunners collected all three points.
While Arsenal survived a significant scare, the performance may encourage opponents to believe that courage and organisation can disrupt them. Nonetheless, the victory keeps Arsenal moving forward and underlines their ability to find a way to win, even when faced with stubborn resistance.
We wont win the title nor a trophy. We will trail City by the end of this month.
We look spent and out of ideas. Its like we are just expecting ball to magically go in without any effort put in.
We managed 2 shots on target, TWO against a team who has 2 points in 15 matches. And defending 1-0 against that dross team, just wow.
Looks like Gyökeres is nonexistent. Its not only that hes completely invisible, I just cant even remember anyone crossing or making a key pass for him. With the way we play, I doubt even Haland would score any.
You are saying we aren’t going to win the title from one game and we’re 5 points clear at the top? I don’t share your Doom and gloom. Teams even champions have a bad match once in a while
Well weve seen our title runs go down EXACTLY like today for 3 seasons straight. You didnt witness our last 3 seasons?
We slowly begin to falter, just getting worse gradually. Then we ride our luck for some time until it runs out.
Todays performance was carbon copy of those faltering matches where we lost the title in the past seasons.
Mystic Meg are you? 😂
You don’t have to be Mystic Meg to predict what might happen. From what we are seeing. There IS a massive problem with the way we play. Which I know sounds odd, with the positions we are in. BUT we are looking very wobbly at the moment.
Told you guys many times that Gyokeres can’t outpace, outjump and outmuscle any huge EPL CB, nor can he offer technical skills to create chances for his teammates and himself
Another awful signing from Berta
DaJuhi, agree 100%. Too much possession side to side football, with not enough high or low crosses and direct play on goal. Arsenal pay top money for a striker in Gyokeres, yet he touches the ball 4 times in the first half, one of which he should have scored. Where were multiple attempts to bring him into the game with crosses to his head, or his feet, or through balls in channels for him run onto?
Arsenal showed no flair and were lucky to score through two own goals, wasting 70% posession. The selected team should have demolished last placed Wolves at the Emirates, yet were extremely lucky to win 2-1 in the 90+4 minute. At last it can be said they chased the win to th end!
I think the headline says all in terms of difficulties of expectation management in these sort of games. Reflecting on it all now, maybe we could go over the top demeaning what overall was rather functional, but not at all awful a performance, against another low block and bunch of time wasters – it’s far too easy to ask “how come a title chasing side couldn’t find space in and around their box?” and not recognise effort opponents put in to deliberately make it a slow sporadic game. I now think the game I saw wolfs denied us space and limited us to half chances, more so than lack of creativity and effort on our part. Both our goals came from brilliant skill, as they were excellent balls in. So not mere own goals handed to us by crap opponents. If our team showed nerves having conceded crucial late goals recently, our crowd stuck at it, and were brilliant, definitely a huge positive.
However. Hincapie didn’t get it right for the equaliser, maybe at this stage of career suits us better at left back, where he actually started, and where it will be interesting to see him get more starts, he has pace, physicality, and good on ball, but also errors in him, but so did Big Gabby when first in the side didn’t he? We also need to show patience when players are back in side after layoffs, it won’t always mean immediately up to sharpness and form, showing the best they can be. Sometimes within injury ravaged seasons you never get to see a player at the very best they are capable of, during what’s left that season.
White seems to get a lot of injuries.
The most concerning thing about this result is not the performance, it’s that some fans genuinely won’t see any issues and just say something along the lines of, “you can’t always be at your best”
The negative mindset thats coached into the players when going 1 0 up is shocking, and its horrible to see on the field in practice.
We got very lucky, hoping MA learns from this bit I have my reservations
We still 1st and injury crisis is over so we should get better
Theres a difference IMO playing bad vs hsving first shot on target at 70 minutes, at home, against team who has lost all their matches by 2 or 3 goals. And winning by 2 own goals.
That was just pure luck. We deserved nothing from that match and we will get found out like we always do very soon.
Shocking performance from an EPL table leader
Told you that Gyokeres and Eze combo will never work well for Arteta’s tactics. Eze needs to play CAM with a false-nine and a double pivot behind him, or stay on the bench with Gyokeres
Hopefully Havertz and Jesus will become fully fit very soon, because the Swedish just doesn’t have enough physical and technical qualities to be our main CF
GAI, it would help if Gyokeres received service. How can you assess that he “doesn’t have enough physical and technical qualities to be our main CF”, when Arsenal have him “feeding on scraps” (4 touches in the first half)?
Remember how Haaland received the ball and passed it to one of his teammates in a tight space, then his teammate assisted him to score against us?
Gyokeres’ touches are simply too inconsistent to initiate such movement in tight spaces
Merino didn’t get good service too when he played CF, but he was smartly swapping his position with Eze and created plenty of good chances for his teammates
Gyokeres will never be able to create good chances like that for his teammates and himself, because of his physical and technical deficiencies
It’s only a matter of time now till Man City overtakes us and wins the league. It’s inevitable. Not sure if I should even bother following the rest of the season. What a disgraceful performance.
Your comment makes no sense whatsoever. City has had terrible matches. You are going to come to a negative conclusion after one match and we are 5 points at the top. We need to regroup and bounce back.
Shut the door on your way out then QD, a lucky draw to keep us 5 points clear and it’s all over is it? Fan? 🤣
Please don’t 🙏🙏🙏
QD, I’m glad I never played in a sporting team with you, with that level of negativity and pessimism, when leading the League. Honest assessment of a poor game is one thing, but writing off the season?
Not winning the league starting with Gyökeres. Can’t believe how bad we played. There is no way city doesn’t over take us in the next few games.
Poor performance, Saka stepped up today when the team needed him the most, he didn’t get a goal or an assist to show in his stats for the season but he won the game for that’s the most important thing.
Hopefully Ben is not a serious injury
All this Doom and gloom is making me feel sick. Especially since we are at the top of the League and City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Crystal Palace have had bad games too
3 points, that’s all that’s important after that performance. Lucky or not, we won. Onwards and upwards.
Glad the sun is still shining in your part of the world Stephanie . But most of us don’t see it as gloom and doom. It’s more of a case of looking at things that aren’t working, and unfortunately at this point in time there are too many. One of my gripes is that Arteta’s Arsenal are playing too much like the Italian national teams of the 80s and 90s. It doesn’t matter whether you win 1-0 or 5-0 ,regardless of the quality of the opposition. It’s all about the percentages and controlling the tempo of a game. With the quality of the players he has , does he need to be so cautious? and for how long will it continue to work for him? Should be an interesting second half of the season.
We can’t win a league title like this. Always trying to “manage” a game on the pitch.
Another thing, Hincapie is going to cost us a lot of games if he continues to play at CB, aerially he’s not really convincing. Maybe it’s a height issue, but rather we play Calafiori at CB and he plays at LB
The goal was Salibas fault leaving his man.
I’d also prefer Calafiori at CB because of his height
I am sorry for being negative but this game is just the confirmation that we are not winning the league.
This game feels like a loss.
The less said about that performance the better.Lady luck shone down on us tonight ,but given our injury problems this season and last, i think we deserve a break.Lets hope Ben White is not laid up for long and the fact that we do not have another match for a week will recharge the batteries of certain players like Rice and Zubimendi who need a break.Once again i was particularly disappointed with Goykeres and Eze who seem decidedly overpriced to me or am i being unduly harsh?
No Grandad, Zubimendi, Gyokores and Eze look extremely over priced. I feel for Gyokores because we do not play for a no9. And that is what he is.
Gyok is just not good enough. He has zero presence in the box, and it’s another EPL CB pairing that have totally locked him out of getting close to goal. The only defense Gyok has bullied is Leeds. That’s unacceptable and can’t just be put down to us not being used to playing with a striker. Theres enough crosses and wing play from this side that he should be doing far better. And thats not even critiquing his first touches, and non-existent linkup play. This was clearly a Berta signing because we all know Mikel wanted Sesko. Sad thing is we should’ve been chasing Ekitike all along.
RSH, he has had nearly zero decent service. We haven’t played for a no9, we don’t play for a number 9 and he is only a no9. He needs quality service and he doesn’t get it. If he doesn’t play, play a player that suits, if he does, play the play that suits. Otherwise you get bad results and thats what is happening.
I see him getting service, anyone in the box beats him to the ball though. Hes not aggressive enough, not enough of a presence. We are constantly in the final third, it’s his job as a striker to find space in the box and be on the right areas for deflections, crosses etc too. When’s the last time he hung out near the far post? Many games we are whipping crosses close to the opposition box and he’s never there. Doesn’t have the attributes or seemingly the football IQ for this league. No way should he be getting bossed by basically every defense he’s comes up against in England. No striker can just sit in the box and expect the ball to come to straight to his feet but that’s what we’re dealing with.
Berta also made expensive mistakes at Atletico Madrid by signing Felix and Cunha, whose playing styles aren’t suited to Simeone’s tactics at all
It’s shocking that Berta is still doing similar mistakes at his new club, because he earns millions of dollars annually
Many football fans know that Gyokeres’s goal productivity in Portugal was heavily inflated by his penalties and we’ve already got too many CAMs at Arsenal for a luxurious one like Eze
It has to be said, we were lucky, very lucky, against a very poor team, at home. Tactics yet again was wrong. Not playing Madueke was wrong. Not even bringing him on was wrong. Playing Zubimendi was wrong. Playing possession based pass pass pass football was wrong. If that was going for it, it was wrong. Sitting back on a 1-0 lead at home, against a poor Wolves, who haven’t won this season, have an awful defensive record, can not score, have massive problems and have lost ALL of their best players was WRONG. Things HAVE to change because we are looking very shaky.
Boy oh boy that was bad, continue to play like that and we are not gonna win the league or Champions league, might get lucky in the domestic cups but we’ll get found out in the big ones, Gyokeras is looking like a waste of money and the defence is starting to look dodgy, City won’t be worried after watching that performance.
Not really sure what’s going on with Eze – the Spud game he played out of his socks and he’s been largely invisible since then. He always used to pose a danger every game at Crystal Palace.
Eze interchanged his position with Merino frequently to confuse Spurs’ CBs, but he can’t do it with Gyokeres since the Swedish isn’t a false-nine nor can the former Sporting’s CF offer highly technical skills to create chances
As for Crystal Palace, most teams didn’t play low block against team, hence giving Eze plenty of space to work with in the final third
Well, that was lucky, really poor performance, not enough energy and since the season started I literally saw a nervous Arteta on the touch line. And that’s all the way from around minute 15. Spiraled to the field I think. We really deserved nothing from this game. I’ll just take the lucky 3 points and move on. A week is a loooong time to put this performance out of my mind.
It’s a shame really that the desire not to lose is now greater than the desire to win hence we can’t kill of opponents but instead base our game plan on control. Arteta is a control freak, control freaking is not necessary a bad thing but it surely isn’t a good thing as well. I believe it was Peter schmiecheal that said Arteta needs to not be afraid of losing and let his players and express themselves on the pitch. I didnt quite understand what he was saying then but today I saw first hand what he was talking about. Everyone was playing as if they were conditioned Except for Saka and maybe Trossard, not a good win at all. This was like our first game against man united though we won but it felt like a loss . We are going to be lucky all the time.
We play like we are trying to solve a complicated math formula. I just want to shout out that this is football and it’s meant to be fun first of all. And I know that sounds crazy when these are pros, but they all look like they’re just going through the motions out there and doing pretty passing drills with zero real expression. And secondly, scoring is the intention of the game which it also seems this team has forgotten. I just dont feel like they have any urgency and it’s not that big of a deal if they dont score a goal. It’s hard to describe, but doing what they’ve been told to do seems to trump actually attempting to take any risks. This was the same problem last season and why we dried up especially during the 2nd half of the campaign. Arteta is such a control freak and it’s not working.
You can’t treat every game like it’s a complicated problem that needs solving. Let’s be honest, any manager with total belief in their squad would’ve just said, “lads, it’s Wolves, they have 2 points all season and we’re at home. Just go out there and win the game, you all know what to do”. I’m not getting the feeling this was the message today. To sum it up, this side feels over-coached and I fear we may have peaked far too early in the season.
100% 👍
Sad but true. It’s not like we don’t have what it takes or the personnel to win any game comfortably. This team hasn’t conceded 3 or more goals in over two years, ironically the last game we conceded three goals was 4 – 3 win against Luton (I think it was an F.A cup game or a carabao cup game I can’t remember) who were managed then by this current Wolves manager. One would expect the boys and the coach knows that we do not concede more than 2 goals therefore the boys need to go all out to get 3 goals against any opposition which will surely guarantee a win, but no , we scored one and park the bus. Arsenal is not a team that parks the bus. Arteta for one should know this, he played under Wenger and had exceptional attacking players as teammates. Someone needs to tell him this. Does he not have attacking coaches in his staff? I see Gabriel Heinze (a defender) is now his right hand man, could he be the one that has influenced our manager into playing like this ?
Last season and the one before we were beating teams by 4 or 5 goals margins, we even had a spell where we scored 5+ goals in 4 straight games all in a row.
What happened, what is happening?
I really don’t understand.
We are not going to be lucky all the time.
I have just read Arteta blamed our passive performance and bad defending habits. WELL WHO HAS TAUGHT THEM TO DO IT?