Two partnerships that could kickstart Arsenal’s season after the international break

Arsenal has had a terrible start to this campaign and that has placed Mikel Arteta under extreme pressure.
The Spaniard is overseeing a terrible start to the season and faces the sack if things don’t change.
However, he could see his team bounce back to form after the international break with The Mirror reporting that he will get the chance to field some players that he wants as partners.
One reason Arsenal has done badly is that they have missed a number of their first-choice players.
Gabriel Magalhaes has been injured and Ben White has played just a game for them before being sidelined by Covid-19, while Thomas Partey has been injured since the preseason.
The presence of these players will make Arsenal significantly stronger and they could all be back after the international break.
The report states that Gabriel is back in full training and he could partner White in Arsenal’s next game.
The suspension of Granit Xhaka and the return of Partey will also give Arteta the chance to try a midfield Partnership of the Ghanaian and Albert Sambi Lokonga.
If these partnerships work, Arsenal could get back to form and back up the league table.
Would it be such a massive improvement though? Let’s say Gabriel and White play. Gabriel likes being the aggressor, he would jump in for headers and slide in for tackles, but does White have the necessary nous to maintain control over the defensive line? He seems a ball watcher and only useful for pretty longballs(great longballs I must say, a little more time they can develop to Luiz’s level) In that case who will marshal the defense? Same with Partey and Lokonga, who will play those safe passes, sit back and protect the backline? Lokonga seems an adventurous player always passing forward. That is good, but can he be trusted to play as defensive CM? Or is it going to be Partey? But then I think between them, Partey as the more advanced guy makes more sense, because of his superior ball skills, but as a sitting back CM, Lokonga has not been tried yet…. I do hope the partnerships have the desired effect that we all wish for, but the sleep-inducing play and almost stationary possession tactics might not bring the best out of them.