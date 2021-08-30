Two partnerships that could kickstart Arsenal’s season after the international break

Arsenal has had a terrible start to this campaign and that has placed Mikel Arteta under extreme pressure.

The Spaniard is overseeing a terrible start to the season and faces the sack if things don’t change.

However, he could see his team bounce back to form after the international break with The Mirror reporting that he will get the chance to field some players that he wants as partners.

One reason Arsenal has done badly is that they have missed a number of their first-choice players.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been injured and Ben White has played just a game for them before being sidelined by Covid-19, while Thomas Partey has been injured since the preseason.

The presence of these players will make Arsenal significantly stronger and they could all be back after the international break.

The report states that Gabriel is back in full training and he could partner White in Arsenal’s next game.

The suspension of Granit Xhaka and the return of Partey will also give Arteta the chance to try a midfield Partnership of the Ghanaian and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

If these partnerships work, Arsenal could get back to form and back up the league table.