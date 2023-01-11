Two players that could bolster Arteta’s squad without spending any money

Arsenal fans anticipate that by the end of this transfer window, Arteta will have strengthened his attack and midfield. To boost his team’s title charge, Arteta needs to add another quality forward who can increase the team’s goals or assists.

In midfield, Arteta requires a player who can cover for any injuries to Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey, with the hope that Fabio Vieira can replace Martin Odegaard when needed. For the attack, Mykhailo Mudryk has been identified, and his transfer is underway, though it is not certain he will join. As for the midfield, it is unclear who Arteta truly desires.

Anyway, have you ever considered what might happen if Arsenal does not sign a new player this January, then how would Arteta boost his thin playing squad?

If Arsenal does not sign anyone this winter, they could easily end up recalling two of their best academy graduates, Folarin Balogun and Charlie Patino, who are both doing very well on loan.

Patino is enjoying regular football for Blackpool in the Championship; the 19-year-old has two goals and two assists so far, and many who have watched can attest to the fact that he is developing into the finest midfielder many expected him to be.

Folarin Balogun, on the other hand, is becoming a Ligue 1 sensation, with 10 goals and an assist in 16 league games this season.

There is no doubt that if the two are to return to Arsenal, they will be stronger. So, what happens if Arsenal is forced to recall them?

With the additions of Balogun and Patino, players like Nketiah, Xhaka, and Partey could be brought off earlier in games, allowing more rest and recovery whilst allowing for crucial top-level opportunities for the two stars,

What do you think? Should recalling Balogun and Patino be an option if the transfer window does not go as planned?

Darren N

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids