Two players who could still join Arsenal after Timber’s injury

Due to Jurrien Timber’s recent long-term injury, Arsenal appears poised to reenter the transfer market in pursuit of a new defender before the window closes. Timber’s presence was anticipated to bolster Arsenal’s defensive stability, concurrently facilitating the departure of surplus players.

However, Timber’s unfortunate injury has necessitated a reconsideration of plans. With just over ten days remaining in the transfer window, Arsenal is evaluating the prospect of recruiting another defender.

Following a successful previous league campaign, Mikel Arteta’s team is determined to maintain their high standards in the upcoming season. This pursuit of excellence might require the acquisition of a fresh defender.

Express Sports has highlighted a number of players linked to the club, two of whom are Timothy Castagne from Leicester City and Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

Over the past year, Arsenal has monitored both Castagne and Fresneda closely, and the prevailing circumstances may offer the Gunners the opportunity to secure either player’s services, potentially enabling them to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is a key player for us and his injury is a major blow because we had planned for the season with him in mind.

He leaves Takehiro Tomiyasu as an important option, but the Japan international is also injury-prone, so we cannot trust him.

