Two positive signs to take from Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield

Two positives from Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool By Sylvester Kwentua

Here we go again friends, we are back to square one after a humbling defeat over the weekend. We may have lost four goals to Liverpool, but I got two positive and heart gladding things to take away from the game over the weekend.

One: We seem to have found a permanent solution to our goalkeeping department. With back to back excellent performances from Aaron Ramsdale, I afraid to say that Leno is going to spend a long time on the bench, unless he decides to try out his luck at another club. Leno is an excellent goalkeeper and so is Ramsdale. It is so unfortunate that Leno made a series of errors and Ramsdale was given a chance and he grabbed it with both hands.

So far so good, Arsenal can boast of having two quality goal keepers. As a big club, having two quality goalkeepers is key. In this regard, Arsenal is safe. However, I must say that Leno’s opportunity to reclaim his spot, is very high. Arsenal is forging higher, and if a goalkeeper feels too comfortable in his position, he will be taken out of the first team with ease. I am sure Ramsdale knows this, and he will always be on his toes. I love the competition.

Two: Arsenal is surely a work in progress but will come around soon. Against Liverpool, Arsenal played above average in the first half. In the second half, it was a different ball game entirely. Arsenal have the players, Arsenal have a young but enthusiastic manager and happily, Arsenal is gradually winning back the support of their fans. It will only get better from here. With more experience of playing together, the boys will form a strong unit, and with time, will surely start dominating and winning games against the big teams. I felt we could actually compete in the first half of the game, and that is one thing that gladdens my heart. Surely as seasons go by, these men will create history, mark my words.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

