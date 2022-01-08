Two Premier League clubs battling Arsenal for Wijnaldum

Arsenal is interested in bringing Georginio Wijnaldum back to the Premier League this month.

The Dutchman left Liverpool for PSG in the summer, and he hasn’t been entirely happy with his time in France.

This has opened the door for him to return to the Premier League where he thrived.

With Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey away at the AFCON, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles off to AS Roma, the Gunners need cover in midfield.

Wijnaldum would be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but Arsenal is not the only club looking to bring him back to England.

Fichajes.net names them as one of three EPL clubs considering a move for the Dutchman.

The report claims Newcastle United and Everton also retain an interest in his signature.

Both clubs are struggling, and they are expected to be busy in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum would be a great signing for us, and none of the other mentioned suitors should beat us to his signature.

The midfielder would very likely choose Arsenal over the others, but will he be a starter at the Emirates?

In the absence of Partey and Elneny, it might be an easy decision to sign him because he would play, but when they are back from the AFCON, he would probably go back to the bench for Partey.

If Arteta wants him, the Spaniard should convince the 31-year-old to make the move, but it would probably only happen if he is promised a regular first-team spot.

