Two Premier League clubs fighting for injury-prone Arsenal player

Emile Smith Rowe could be entering his final season with Arsenal as several teams express interest in acquiring his signature.

The midfielder was expected to play a more significant role in the current Arsenal team, but injuries have hindered his development.

Smith Rowe is making efforts to reclaim a prominent position at the Emirates, but it remains challenging, and other clubs are monitoring his situation.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on securing his services. Both Premier League sides have been long-time admirers of the Hale End academy graduate and continue to monitor his progress.

While Smith Rowe is recognised as one of Arsenal’s top academy graduates, there is speculation that the Gunners might be open to letting him leave at the end of this campaign if a suitable offer is presented.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has not been fortunate with injuries, and he knows we have been very patient with him since he broke into the team.

The remaining weeks of the campaign will be important for him as he could work his way back into reckoning at the club or give them a bigger reason to offload him in the summer.