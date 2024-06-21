Two Premier League clubs show interest in signing Reiss Nelson

This could be Reiss Nelson’s last summer as an Arsenal player after he failed to get enough game time at the Emirates last season.

The attacker was given a new deal by the club because Arsenal expected him to develop into a capable backup for Bukayo Saka. Saka is an undisputed starter, but Arsenal needs a player who can perform well in his place when he is rested.

The club could have signed another winger but decided to trust Nelson, who has not lived up to expectations. As the Gunners continue to evolve, it makes little sense to keep him in their squad, so he has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Football Insider claims West Ham and Nottingham Forest are battling to add him to their squad in this transfer window. Nelson is open to leaving Arsenal now because he wants more game time, and both Premier League sides are fighting to lure him to their team.

Nelson has struggled to establish himself on our team, and we understand his desire to leave the Emirates.

A move away suits all parties, and we can now focus on signing a winger who will do a brilliant job on our team.

