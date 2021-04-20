Two Premier League clubs want on-loan Arsenal man

Crystal Palace and Leeds United are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the summer.

The Arsenal man has spent this second half of the season on loan at West Brom after finding first-team chances scarce at the Emirates.

He could have joined several teams but chose Sam Allardyce’s struggling side because they guaranteed him minutes in midfield.

He has been an ever-present in their team since he made the move from the Emirates.

It remains unclear if his performances have earned him the right to get more playing time at Arsenal next season.

However, if the Gunners decide that he can leave, the two Premier League teams will pounce to sign him, according to Mirror Football.

They face competition from AS Monaco from outside, but he is likely to choose an England stay.

Leeds has been one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League this season.

Palace is looking to reduce the average age of their squad when the transfer window reopens again and they consider him to be one quality player whom they can add to their team.

Selling him for a good fee would help the Gunners in their bid to improve their team in the summer.