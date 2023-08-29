Two Premier League clubs want to sign Arsenal outcast

As the transfer window enters its final weeks, Rob Holding has become a target for both Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The English defender is no longer a part of Arsenal’s plans, as the club focuses on bolstering its defensive lineup with more capable players.

Rob Holding is now among the players that Mikel Arteta is keen to move on as he strives to achieve the desired equilibrium within the team.

Despite Arsenal facing the absence of Jurrien Timber due to injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s history of being injury-prone, the Gunners are prepared to give the green light for Rob Holding’s departure during this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s evaluation of Holding’s contribution to the team is not particularly high, and a report from Football Insider suggests that both Wolves and Crystal Palace have expressed interest in securing his services in the final days of the transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding is one man we need to offload as soon as possible because he is no longer good enough for us.

The defender has struggled since he moved to the Emirates and we expect him to leave for a club that is at his level.

Both Premier League sides could offer him regular first-team action and he needs that if he wants to resurrect his career and enjoy time on the pitch again.

We need cash, but we must not demand too much for Holding unless we plan to keep him.

