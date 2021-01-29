Two Premier League teams battle to land Maitland Niles

The list of teams battling to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan this month has come down to Southampton and West Brom, Mail Sport reports.

The midfielder wants to leave the Emirates to secure more football in this second half of the season.

He had won back a place in the Arsenal team at the start of this campaign, but that changed when the likes of Thomas Partey joined the club.

The Gunners are now willing to let him leave temporarily, and the report says his desire to play in midfield will determine the club he ends up with.

He has always seen himself as a midfielder, but he has been used as a full-back or a wingback for much of the time that he has spent at the Emirates.

He would easily get his preferred midfield role if he joins Sam Allardyce’s Baggies, but they are in a relegation dogfight.

Arsenal would probably demand Ryan Bertrand in exchange for any deal that takes him to Southampton.

With Monday’s transfer deadline looming, the Englishman has to decide on his future in the coming days.

More playing time would help put him in Gareth Southgate’s plans when he prepares his England squad for the Euros later in the year.