Two reasons that Arsenal fans will be very thankful towards Man City

Man City could be the team that Arsenal fans look at with immense appreciation.

Man City are integral to Arsenal both in terms of history and their immediate future. The first reason is rather obvious, they are the 49th team that Liverpool will face and the team most likely to stop their relentless push to go the most games unbeaten, currently a record that Arsenal proudly holds.

It cannot be said yet that they are the only team likely to stop them from being the second team to go a whole season unbeaten because the Reds have yet to visit the Emirates.

The second reason is that because of their financial doping or cheating if you want to be totally accurate, it opens up fifth place as a potential entry into next seasons Champions League.

Now, on a personal level, I have absolutely no respect for Pep Guardiola’s men, I do believe they have cheated for years and am of the opinion that they should have all the trophies they won while cheating, stripped. I am also of the opinion that they should be docked a massive amount of points or better still, relegated.

But if they beat Liverpool and fail in their attempt to avoid justice then I will not be able to help myself. For a very short period of time, I will be very thankful towards them.

But it will not last too long I will admit, there is not much lower in sport than cheats and Man City are up there with the likes of Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson for what they have done over the last few years.