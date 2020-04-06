Two reasons why Arsenal could miss out on signing Willian

Arsenal is in a race with Tottenham for the signature of Willian from Chelsea, but it appears that their bitter rivals may win this one.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of this season and the Brazilian seems to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after seven years.

Several teams around Europe want to sign him but his preference for remaining in the Premier League has narrowed his suitors down to Arsenal and Tottenham

The Gunners are looking for an experienced player in their attack and Mikel Arteta has identified Willian as a player who fits the bill.

The Gunners plan to give him a two-year deal which is similar to what he has turned down at Stamford Bridge.

However, they face a tough battle with Tottenham and TeamTalk claims that the Lillywhites have two advantages over Arsenal.

The report claims that Tottenham would offer WIliian a better pay package as one reason.

It also claims that Willian’s relationship with Jose Mourinho is also key in Tottenham’s pursuit of his signature.

The Portuguese manager signed Willian for Chelsea and also attempted to sign him for Manchester United when he managed the Old Trafford side from 2016 to 2018.