Two reasons why Liverpool are considering Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has emerged as a target for Liverpool as they battle a defensive crisis.

The German has been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal this season after Rob Holding returned to form and Gabriel Magalhaes made a fine start to life in England.

He had been rejuvenated when Mikel Arteta first became the manager of Arsenal before an injury set him back.

He could now spend most of his final six months at the club on the sidelines.

However, Liverpool could give him some first-team action in this second half of the season and the reasons for that have been revealed.

The Reds have lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to long-term injuries, while Joel Matip keeps getting injured as well.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have filled in at centre-back for the club recently, but they want a natural defender before this transfer window closes.

The Athletic say they might move for Mustafi, and there are two reasons why.

Firstly, the German would be affordable since Arsenal is desperate to sell him instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.

Secondly, although he isn’t the best of defenders, he has valuable Premier League experience.