Two scenarios that could see Mesut Ozil depart the Emirates in the summer

Arsenal is struggling to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill despite their best efforts.

The German was one of Arsenal’s best players when he joined the Gunners in 2013, his form for them in the first few years persuaded the Gunners to offer him a bumper new deal worth £350k per week.

He has, however, struggled to justify that wage and it has also been a problem for the club as they try to move him on.

This summer is yet another important one for the Gunners and Ozil’s wage could accommodate at least two more new players on the club’s wage bill.

I expect Arsenal to try and sell him off or get some of his wages off their wage bill in the summer again, here are two win-win situations.

Loan away from the Emirates

This option would suit both parties, Ozil would get a fresh start and quite possibly be reinvigorated, you never know, with a different club he may find his best form once again.

The issue would remain his wages and Arsenal would probably have to swallow some of it but a significant saving would still be realised for the club.

Free transfer

Under normal circumstances, Ozil would still have a value, he is still a player worth roughly £15-20 million, by allowing him an immediate free transfer any club signing him would have no transfer fee and all of a sudden his huge wage is no longer such an obstacle.

It is unlikely either scenario will pan out but there is room for an agreement to be forged if the parties are willing to consider alternative options.

Ozil leaving would be good for him and definitely good for Arsenal.

An article from Ime