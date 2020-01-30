Revealed: Two reasons why Arsenal is pursuing a move for Cedric Soares.

Arsenal is set to complete the loan signing of Southampton defender, Cedric Soares this week as they look to add a new defender to their ranks.

The Gunners have already signed Pablo Mari from Flamengo but Arteta is keen on Soares and he seems to be close to getting his man.

Soares has been permitted to talk to Arsenal regarding his loan move after the Gunners agreed to pay the Saints £1 million and cover his entire £65,000 per week wages.

The Portuguese star is expected to sign permanently in the summer when this loan expires, but he wasn’t the only player Arsenal looked at.

The Gunners also considered a move for PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa with the Frenchman recommended to Mikel Arteta by Edu.

However, Arteta vetoed the move Kurzawa and turned his attention to Soares instead, here are two reasons why, according to TeamTalk.

Arteta considers the fact that Soares has played in the Premier League for some time to be invaluable, the Gunners also consider Kurzawa too expensive as he takes more weekly salary than Soares does.

So, finance and Premier League experience make all the difference. Well, I cannot argue with that, to be honest. The club is being clever here from both perspectives and you have to put trust in Arteta to get this one right.

Arsenal is hoping to confirm Soares’ transfer by Friday, at the latest, so that he can have a chance to play for them over the weekend.