Two Serie A giants battling Arsenal for Dutch forward

Joshua Zirkzee is the kind of striker who puts defenders on edge, and his impressive performances have attracted the attention of several clubs, including Arsenal.

As Mikel Arteta’s side searches for a new striker, with Ivan Toney being their preferred choice in England, the Gunners are exploring multiple options to strengthen their attacking lineup. Zirkzee, a key player for Bologna in Serie A, has emerged as one of their targets.

At just 22 years old, Zirkzee has been involved in 11 goals for his current club this season, showcasing his potential. While this may not be a massive tally, Arsenal sees the opportunity to enhance his goal-scoring capabilities by adding him to their squad in the summer.

However, a report from Calciomercato suggests that AC Milan and Napoli are also monitoring the Dutch striker and may move to secure his services in the summer before Arsenal can convince him to leave Italy. The competition from other Serie A clubs adds a layer of complexity to Arsenal’s pursuit of Zirkzee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been in fine form this term and could be an unlikely hero for us from next term if we sign him.

