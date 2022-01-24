Two Spanish clubs battling to sign Aubameyang

Sevilla and Barcelona have been named as two of the clubs willing to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang another chance.

The Arsenal attacker has been training away from the club’s first team after he recently breached a disciplinary rule.

The striker is back at the club following his early release from the AFCON, but it remains unclear if he would be reintegrated into the group soon.

Mikel Arteta’s side has done well in his absence, apart from their recent matches.

Auba was also not in top form when he was in the team and the Gunners can still achieve their goals without him.

As he remains on the sidelines, other clubs are paying attention to the developments at the Emirates.

AS says Sevilla and Barcelona are prepared to add him to their squad if the chance arises.

His salary would be a major problem, but he could join either club if Arsenal agrees to subsidise it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has become a problem player, much like Mesut Ozil was before he left the Emirates.

We wasted so much time before offloading the German and we should learn from that and cut our losses on Auba soon.

The striker will not have the influence he had on the team before now, so it is best that we offload him and make room for a better replacement.

