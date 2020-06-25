Two Spanish giants looking to sign Arsenal youngster following his latest behaviour

Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a surprising transfer away from Arsenal this summer after his recent antics.

The Frenchman reportedly taunted Brighton’s players over how much they earn before grabbing Neal Maupay by the neck at the end of Arsenal’s game against Brighton.

His latest action has reportedly tested Mikel Arteta’s patience again, and the Spaniard is prepared to sell him when the transfer window reopens (The Mail).

In what one can consider surprising news coming from France, Le10 Sports claims that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the Frenchman and both of them will look to grant him an escape route from the Emirates.

The midfielder has two years left on his Arsenal deal and he was one of the club’s favourites under Unai Emery.

However, Arteta has been less than impressed with his overall performance and attitude and the Spaniard might have no problems sending him to Spain.

The report adds that Madrid would look to even play him in front of their defence ahead of Casimero.

Arsenal signed Guendouzi from the French second division and if they eventually move him on to one of the two big Spanish sides, they would surely make a healthy profit from his sale.