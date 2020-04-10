Two Spanish teams join Inter Milan in the race to sign Hector Bellerin

Arsenal is facing an increasingly tough battle in their bid to hold on to Hector Bellerin beyond next summer.

The Spaniard who has been at the Emirates since 2011 has become one of the most recognisable fullbacks in the world and he could be out of the Emirates soon.

He is considered one of the leaders at the Emirates, but with Arsenal facing an increasingly uncertain summer, he may well be one of the players that head through the exit door.

Inter Milan is the first team to be linked with a summer move for him as Antonio Conte looks to replace the ageing Antonio Candreva.

However, a fresh report from Sun Sport is claiming that the Italians will have to beat competition from teams in Spain before they can sign him.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have become interested in bringing him back to Spain.

Diego Simeone signed Kieran Trippier from Tottenham last summer and the Englishman has been one of the most impressive members of their team this season.

However, they want cover and competition for the former Burnley man and they believe that Bellerin can provide that.

Bellerin has spoken about loving life at Arsenal and he even put himself forward to take over the club’s captaincy if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves.