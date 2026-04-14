Two Sporting stars could miss their trip to Arsenal

Sporting Club will be aiming to overturn their first leg defeat to Arsenal when the two sides meet in the Champions League quarter-final return leg at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow. The Portuguese club remain hopeful of progressing despite the setback in Lisbon.

Arsenal are still regarded as one of the strongest teams left in the competition and were widely considered favourites to win the tournament after the league phase. Although their performances in the knockout rounds have not always been dominant, they have continued to find ways to secure important results.

Sporting Seek Comeback Opportunity

Sporting delivered a commendable performance in the first leg and were unfortunate to concede a late goal after competing strongly throughout the match. That display has given them confidence that they can challenge Arsenal again, even away from home.

Recent results may also offer encouragement. Arsenal’s home defeat to Bournemouth has shown that they can be vulnerable, and Sporting will believe they have the quality to capitalise if given similar opportunities at the Emirates.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Decisive Clash

However, Sporting could face a setback heading into the match due to potential absences within their squad. As reported by Sport Witness, Ivan Fresneda and Joao Simoes are both doubts after picking up minor injuries.

The report indicates that the fixture may come too soon for the duo, leaving the team without two important players at a crucial moment. Their absence would require others in the squad to step up and deliver under pressure.

While Arsenal arguably have more at stake given expectations surrounding their campaign, Sporting’s players will be highly motivated to seize their opportunity. Any replacements brought into the side will be eager to impress and contribute to what could be a significant result in the context of the tie.