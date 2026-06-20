Two Spots Arsenal wants to strengthen this summer

Arsenal have plans to bolster their squad with several top players this summer, with the Gunners now generally considered one of the best clubs to join, as reported by Sky Sports.
They have improved their reputation in the game through their recent success, which has seen them win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, underlining the progress made in recent seasons.
Squad strengthening priorities
Arsenal want to build on the progress they have made as a team, and part of that involves ensuring they head into next season with an even stronger squad as they look to sustain their upward trajectory.
Most people will look at their current team and say it is close to perfect, but the Gunners are not resting on their laurels and will do everything they can to improve the group while maintaining high standards across the squad.
Arsenal’s main focus is on signing a left winger and a central midfielder this summer, two positions they believe need to be strengthened before next season begins, with both positions viewed as key to their tactical balance.
Future transfer strategy
The Gunners consider those areas very important and will continue working to address them before the new campaign starts as part of their long-term planning and ambition to remain competitive at the highest level domestically and in Europe.
Some players are already on their radar, and as they continue scouting at the World Cup, they could add even more names to their shopping list in the coming weeks. This approach reflects their ongoing recruitment strategy and desire to identify emerging talent early.
Their fans will be eager to see who eventually joins the team, as anticipation continues to build ahead of the summer transfer window with supporters hoping the club can secure the right reinforcements to continue their progress next season.
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We need a magician and
Eli Junior Kroupi is in my opinion the missing piece to Arteta’s amazing group.
Why? Well, he is agile, has a world star shoot on target, moves a bit like our own legend Henry, but more over he is the young raw talent that will define a generation like Kylian Mbappe did in the past decade.
He would fit Areta’s game. Kroupi would be the crazy touch in an all very structured block. Excellent combo.
Kroupi is the excitement to add. No other player brings this shining rising star like he does today. And he’s Premier league proven, wise in front of goal, and the best of it he has scored against at least 3 of the big teams in PL including us.
Then you can add an efficient Premier league proven player in Rashford, who would add cover as an experienced yet performant left attacking winger.
Kroupi should be absolute priority.
Then, here is a list of players that can make Arsenal better:
J. Alvarez
Endrick
Morgan Rogers, Gibbs-White, Barcola,
Leao (I would say he’s the least strong option of that list giving his last 2 seasons)
Manzambi, Tonali
This is the look of a successful transfer market for Arsenal:
J.Alvarez
Kroupi
Morgan-Rogers
Manzambi
Miki,
How are you going to afford all these players LOL.