Two things that could help Arsenal sign sought after striker

Arsenal has two advantages in the race to sign the sought-after Joshua Zirkzee, and he might join their squad in the summer.

The 12-goal Bologna striker is being tipped to move to the Emirates to solve Arsenal’s lack of an outright striker.

While there are many more prolific strikers on the Gunners’ radar who could do a fantastic job for them, Zirkzee still fits the profile they’re looking for, and until they sign one of their many targets, he will continue to be linked with a move to the club.

A report on Sport Witness has now revealed two advantages for Arsenal in the race to sign Zirkzee, claiming they have the financial resources to sign him and the style of play to convince him to join.

Arsenal boasts one of Europe’s most attractive teams, and young players like Zirkzee would be enticed to work with Mikel Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top sides on the continent now and money is no longer a problem for us as was the case before.

If Zirkzee is the striker we would love to sign, then we need to do our best to add him to our group when this campaign finishes.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…