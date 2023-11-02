Two Turkish clubs reported to be battling for Arsenal midfielder

Thomas Partey is reportedly expected to depart Arsenal soon, and his recurring injuries have led to the belief that this could be his final season at the club.

While Partey is recognised as one of the top midfielders at the Emirates, his persistent fitness issues have frustrated the club.

Manager Mikel Arteta holds a positive opinion of the former Atletico Madrid player, but it’s only a matter of time before his patience wears thin due to ongoing fitness problems.

Partey was anticipated to leave Arsenal during the last transfer window but opted to stay and compete for a place following the arrival of Declan Rice, who has since become a regular feature in the team. In contrast, Partey’s issues have limited his opportunities to challenge for a spot.

Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are reportedly showing interest in signing the midfielder in the Turkish top flight, according to reports from Takvim.

Given his struggles with injuries and limited playing time, Arsenal would likely be open to selling Partey.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s injury problems are tiring and we must replace him at the end of this season. If a suitor steps up to sign him in January, we have to be open to that possibility as well.

