Two Turkish giants battling it out for injury-prone Arsenal star

Thomas Partey continues to attract the attention of other clubs after returning from injury to play a key role in Arsenal’s final games of the season.

The Ghanaian is arguably the best defensive midfielder at the Emirates, and he has consistently performed well when he is fit.

However, his injury problems have been a significant issue for Arsenal, which could force the Gunners to cut their losses and sell him.

Last summer, Juventus and clubs from Saudi Arabia wanted to add him to their squads, but he stayed on. That could change now.

With Arsenal not expected to offer him a new contract, the midfielder could leave, and Fotospor claims he has interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Both Turkish giants have been following him, and they could act on their interest in the coming weeks. This will leave Arsenal and Partey to decide whether to allow him to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of the most talented players in our squad, but that counts for nothing if he is constantly injured.

We have to sign a long-term replacement for him and prepare for his departure. If he remains fit, we can allow him to finish his contract on our books next term and prove he deserves a new deal.

