Two Worst Case scenarios if Arsenal don’t make Europa next season

Arsenal – A Worst Case Scenario Dilemma by Leke Osmani

It’s looking less and less likely that we will qualify for Europe let alone for the Champions League next season. Let’s take a look at the routes Arsenal can take to move forward if we don’t get Europe next season.

Route A – Arteta Out

We sack Arteta. Plain and simple. We get rid of the manager. We get another manager in and we get someone that can make these players perform. Most Arsenal fans will argue that we need an experienced manager, a manager that knows how to make decisions and how to make those crucial big decisions. A manager that gets the most out of Auba, Laca and Pepe. A manager that teaches the defence how not to concede late goals and teaches the whole team how to manage games. A manager that makes the midfield tick and effectively dictate games, week in week out. One man to change a whole football club, starting with the mentality of the players and playing the right players in the right games. To do this, we have to put the blame of this season on Arteta and get rid of him.

Potential Managers (in order of author’s preference):

Allegri: 2.27 points per match with last club Juventus. Valverde: 2.23 points per match with last club Barcelona. Setien: 2.08 points per match with last club Barcelona. Sarri: 2.16 points per match with last club Juventus. Favre: 2.01 points per match with last club Borussia Dortmund.

Route B – Players Out

We suffer. We get rid of players that don’t have the determination and the drive to play for this football team. Pepe, Willian and Auba leave for not performing. Bellerin leaves for the club to get money in. Laca leaves as his contract is expiring and he turns 30 next month. Ceballos and Odegaard go back to Madrid. Ryan goes back to Brighton. Torreira gets sold to Boca due to difficult times. Kolasinac gets sold as he’s not good enough to fill in at left back. David Luiz doesn’t get his contract extended. Where do we go from here? So many big names, so many adored players leaving. We effectively put the blame on the players if we take this route.

Players Left Potential Line-Up:

GK: Leno (Runarsson*) (Ryan**)

RB: Soares (Maitland-Niles)

CB: Holding (Saliba)

CB: Gabriel (Chambers)

LB: Tierney (Lopez*)

RCM: Partey (Elneny)

LCM: Xhaka (Guendouzi)

AMR: Saka (Nelson)

CAM: Smith-Rowe (Willock) (Odegaard**)

AML: Martinelli (John-Jules*) (Pepe**)

CF: Nketiah* (Balogun*) (Aubameyang**)

Players marked with * signify potential lack of depth in their position.

Potential players to stay from overhaul due to financial reasons or performing well and marked with ** are:

-Aubameyang**

-Pepe**

-Odegaard**

-Ryan**

If these players stay the obvious weak point in the squad is in the left back position.

Final Thoughts

We have a huge dilemma on our hands. With some very difficult decisions to make, I believe I speak for all Arsenal fans when I say that we are hurting right now. I was disappointed with the continuous lack of league titles at the end of Wenger’s era and the Europa League final loss under Emery, but this right now is one of, if not, the lowest point as an Arsenal fan.

Optimism is abundant in my corner of the world but with the recent developments surrounding Arsenal I must say that even being optimistic seems optimistic at this point.

Prove me wrong Arsenal, I dare you.